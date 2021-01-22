ZTE is preparing its new gaming smartphone
In addition to Xiaomi and ASUS, ZTE is preparing its new gaming smartphone. Now the network has one interesting feature of the novelty.
Nubia Red Magic 6 was spotted in the database of the Chinese agency 3C with model number NX669J-P. According to an insider Digital Chat Station, we are talking about the Pro version of the device. According to the leak, the device will support 120W ultra-fast charging. Thanks to her, the smartphone will be able to charge from 0 to 100% in just 15-20 minutes. By the way, the same charging is attributed to the Xiaomi Black Shark 4.
Unfortunately, there are no other characteristics of the Nubia Red Magic 6 yet, but it can be assumed that it will have an AMOLED display with a frequency of 144 Hz, multiple cameras, as well as a new 5-nanometer Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The smartphone should be presented as early as next month.