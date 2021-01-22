In addition to Xiaomi and ASUS, ZTE is preparing its new gaming smartphone. Now the network has one interesting feature of the novelty.

Nubia Red Magic 6 was spotted in the database of the Chinese agency 3C with model number NX669J-P. According to an insider Digital Chat Station, we are talking about the Pro version of the device. According to the leak, the device will support 120W ultra-fast charging. Thanks to her, the smartphone will be able to charge from 0 to 100% in just 15-20 minutes. By the way, the same charging is attributed to the Xiaomi Black Shark 4.

Unfortunately, there are no other characteristics of the Nubia Red Magic 6 yet, but it can be assumed that it will have an AMOLED display with a frequency of 144 Hz, multiple cameras, as well as a new 5-nanometer Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The smartphone should be presented as early as next month.