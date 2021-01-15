ZTE is already preparing to release a smartphone with a second generation sub-screen camera

Four months ago, ZTE launched the Axon 20 5G, the world’s first smartphone with an under-screen camera. Now there is information that the company is already preparing to release another such device.

The head of ZTE, Ni Fei, told about this on his Weibo page. According to him, the novelty will receive the second generation of the subscreen camera.

The CEO did not say exactly how the smartphone will be called. According to rumors, we are talking about the successor to the Axon 20 5G – Axon 30 5G. Unlike the original model, the new product should come with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

Interestingly, while ZTE prepares to announce the second smartphone with a sub-screen camera, competitors such as Samsung, Xiaomi and Oppo are still developing this technology and plan to show the first devices only in the second half of the year.