ZTE Axon 20 5G entered the European market

ZTE unveiled the Axon 20 5G in China in September, the first commercial smartphone with a sub-screen camera. Now the novelty has debuted on the global market.

The device appeared in 28 European countries, as well as in South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. The press release also mentions Ukraine, but so far there is no device in any online store. Most likely, the novelty will appear in the coming days. Depending on the country, the smartphone charges $ 449/€ 449/£ 419. ZTE TWS LiveBuds headphones are also presented as a gift.

Recall that the ZTE Axon 20 5G received a large 6.92-inch FHD + OLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8/128 GB of memory, a 64 Mp + 8 Mp + 2 Mp + 2 Mp quad camera, and a battery 4220 mAh with support for Quick Charge 4+ at 30 W. The front camera, as mentioned above, is installed under the screen. It was hidden thanks to a material with high transparency and a special arrangement of pixels on the matrix.

The device is running Android 10, on top of which a proprietary shell is installed.