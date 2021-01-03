Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman are getting divorced after 18 months of marriage

Zoe Kravitz, 32, and Karl Glusman are getting divorced after 18 months of marriage. At the People publication’s disposal, court documents appeared that confirm the star intends to terminate her relationship with her husband officially. In an interview with the same publication, a representative of the actress also confirmed their separation from Glusman, but did not specify the break’s reasons.

Recall that Zoe and Karl began dating in 2016, and two years later it became known about their engagement. Lenny Kravitz’s daughter told reporters that initially, the lover wanted to propose to her in an unusual setting in Paris, but in the end, he asked Zoe’s hand without too much chic – as she liked best.

He did it, and I love that it didn’t go according to plan in Paris. He did it at home, in sweatpants, – Zoe told reporters about the engagement to Karl.

Kravitz and Glusman got married in June 2019. The celebration took place in the Paris house of Zoe Lenny Kravitz’s star father, and only the closest ones were present. This summer, the couple celebrated their first marriage anniversary and publicly congratulated each other on this date. Zoe published a black and white photo with her husband taken at the wedding, and Glusman wrote a post in which he confessed his love to his wife.