Zlatan Ibrahimovic admitted that he wanted to end his professional career this summer

39-year-old Swedish Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic admitted that in the summer he was thinking about ending his professional career.

“Stefano Pioli asked if I want to continue playing football. I replied: “No, I’m not going to continue. Enough. Family is also important to me, I am here alone, this is a sacrifice. I was ready to live like this for six months, but I don’t want to stay here for another year. ” Pioli said, “Okay, I respect your decision. So be it”. The next day we talked again, and again I noted that I had decided to retire.

But then something changed. I didn’t want to be sorry. I called Milan and decided to pursue a career. I was thinking about retirement back at Manchester United. I was 35–36 years old, ” Sky Sport Italia quotes Ibrahimovic.