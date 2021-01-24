Zion Williamson avoids losing $ 100 million

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson avoided losing $ 100 million. The basketball player has been involved in a lawsuit in recent months. Williamson is suing a former agent, Gina Ford. It was about a controversy that arose when Williamson spoke at the NCAA, Parlons Basket reports.

The agent accused Zion of illegally terminating his contract before the draft. Ford demanded to recover $ 100 million from the player. Williamson pleaded not guilty. As a result, the court sided with the player. The court ruled that Ford’s agency had no right to operate in North Carolina. Also, Williamson informed the agent of the termination of the agreement.

Earlier, Zion became the youngest player and the first in Pelicans’ history to score at least 30 points in two matches in a row with 70% accuracy.