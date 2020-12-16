Zidane named Benzema the best French striker in history

The head coach of Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane highly praised his ward and compatriot striker Karim Benzema.

“Is Benzema the best French striker ever? For me, yes. In addition to what he does and shows, he has played for Real Madrid for a long time. More than 500 matches, all his goals, his record … Karim’s achievements speak for themselves. For me he is the best, everything is obvious here.

Benzema is now a more accomplished player than before. He is not a clean “nine” and thinks not only about goals. I love that about him. Karim loves to combine with partners and create chances for them, but he also knows how to score, and does it when the team needs it most. This is what Kareem is all about, ” Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.