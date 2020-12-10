Zidane: It was important for me to be the first in the Champions League for the first time
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane said that it was important for him that the team finished in the Champions League group in the first place, as before, under his leadership, Madrid did not succeed.
“Real” on Wednesday at home in the final round of the group stage of the Champions League beat Borussia Mönchengladbach – 2: 0. Madrid won the group with 10 points, Borussia (8) advanced to the playoffs from second place.
Real Madrid has completed all 29 Champions League group stages (including the second group stage), according to statistics service Opta on Twitter, a record for any team in tournament history.
“We set ourselves the task of taking first place in the group and coped with it. The team played great from the first to the last minute. It was important to finish first in the group. Real Madrid first achieved this with me as head coach,” said Zidane quoted by the official UEFA website.