Zidane: It was important for me to be the first in the Champions League for the first time

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane said that it was important for him that the team finished in the Champions League group in the first place, as before, under his leadership, Madrid did not succeed.

“Real” on Wednesday at home in the final round of the group stage of the Champions League beat Borussia Mönchengladbach – 2: 0. Madrid won the group with 10 points, Borussia (8) advanced to the playoffs from second place.

Real Madrid has completed all 29 Champions League group stages (including the second group stage), according to statistics service Opta on Twitter, a record for any team in tournament history.