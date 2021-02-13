Zidane commented on the rumors about his possible work in the French national team

Real Madrid head coach, Zinedine Zidane, commenting on the President of the French Football Federation Noel Le Grae, said that he was focused on work in the Madrid club.

Le Grae said earlier that he would like to see Zinedine Zidane as the French national team’s head coach if Didier Deschamps leaves this position.

Zidane said before Real Madrid’s home game in the Spanish Liga against Valencia on Sunday, he has a close relationship with Le Grae but does not think about the national team yet.

“We’ll see, but now I’m focused on my work at Real Madrid. I am the coach of Real Madrid, and I like every day with the club. But you never know what will happen in the future. I always said that the national team is a landmark, but now I here, “said Zidane, quoted by Reuters.

Since 2019, Zidane has been working again at Real Madrid, who previously coached from 2016 to 2018. With Madrid, he twice became the champion of Spain and won the Champions League three times.

Deschamps is 52 years old and has led the French national team since 2012. Under his leadership, the group became the world champion in 2018 and reached the 2016 European Championship final.