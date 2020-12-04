Zendaya shares how she celebrated her historic Emmy win

On the eve of HBO’s special Christmas episodes of Euphoria, actress Zendaya, who has co-starred the show, revealed for the first time how she celebrated her Emmy win. Recall that the 24-year-old actress in September became the youngest winner of the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for the image of a teenage drug addict.

She received the award remotely, via video link, as part of a video awards ceremony hosted by 53-year-old host Jimmy Kimmel. As part of his author’s show, Zendaya shared her emotions from the victory.

“I was so grateful that my whole family was there, just the very opportunity to share this moment with them was special,” the actress said, adding that one of her friends bakes “the best pancakes in the world,” so they ended the evening with a warm dinner with pancakes.

Also, her mother is now learning to play the piano and, together with her father, they composed a little funny number for her daughter.

In Kimmel’s studio, Zendaya also appeared online. She is currently in Atlanta, filming a Spider-Man triquel. After the success of the first part of the franchise, the role of the character of the actress in the sequel was seriously expanded. Now her fanbase is looking forward to a new sequel.