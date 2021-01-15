Zayn Malik sparks engagement rumors to Gigi Hadid

Today, Zayn Malik, who celebrated his 28th birthday a few days ago, presented his third solo album, Nobody Is Listening.

The disc consists of 11 songs, but one track When Love’s Around, recorded in a duet with the singer Sid, has received fans’ special attention so far more than others.

This lyrical composition about love provoked a wave of rumours about Zane’s possible engagement to 25-year-old lover Gigi Hadid. In one of the lines he as if hinting at Gigi, says that she could become his wife.

Recall that since the beginning of the romance with Gigi (the couple began dating at the end of 2015), Zane has repeatedly dedicated tracks to his beloved. The model and the singer took a break in their relationship several times, but they got back together at the end of 2019 and never parted from that moment.

At the end of April 2020, in the midst of self-isolation, rumours appeared in the press about the model’s pregnancy, which she soon confirmed. At the end of September, Gigi and Zane had a daughter, whose name they still hide from the press, and also do not show her face in pictures on social networks. The couple with the baby live in the house of Hadid’s mother Yolanda and are preparing to move to the farm, which Zayn, according to rumours, acquired near the mansion of his lover’s family.