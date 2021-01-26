Zarif: Iran will return to its obligations under the nuclear deal when the US lifts sanctions

The Iranian Foreign Minister noted that Tehran would respond to the constructive actions of the United States in relation to the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program; so far, only statements have come from them.

Iran will respond to the constructive actions of the United States regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program; so far, only statements have come from them. This was stated on Tuesday by the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic, Mohammad Javad Zarif, at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“What we have heard from the new US administration is words. We will respond to the actions,” he said, answering the relevant question.

Zarif noted that the reaction would follow exactly when the United States” will lift illegitimate unilateral sanctions that are contrary to resolution 2231.”

On January 9, US Secretary of State candidate Anthony Blinken said that US leader-elect Joseph Biden would seek a longer-term deal with Iran based on the JCPOA on its nuclear program and the solution missile problem. He stressed that Washington would consult with Israel and the Gulf states on future actions on Iran.

Fulfilling obligations

According to Zarif, Tehran is ready to return to full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA as soon as the US lifts sanctions.

“If the Americans put an end to their sanctions, did not interfere in economic cooperation between Iran and the world, then we are ready to return to all our original obligations under the JCPOA,” he said. “We have already stated this at the highest level.”

The minister pointed out that despite all the efforts of Iran and the assistance provided by Russia and China as participants of the JCPOA, the European countries have not been able to fulfill their obligations fully. “Our Majlis has prepared a law according to which we must do certain things; in particular, we are talking about the production of twenty percent uranium. From February 21 to 23, we must translate this law into practice, putting an end to the implementation of the additional protocol of the JCPOA,” Zarif stressed.

According to him, the situation will develop in this way if no favorable actions are taken soon to return Iran’s economic cooperation with other countries to normal.