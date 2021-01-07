Zack Snyder’s Justice League will only have two new scenes

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has long been regarded as one of the most anticipated projects this year. Much of the fans’ impatience is because the miniseries will feature completely new scenes, filmed in the fall of 2020. True, on the eve it turned out that one should not rely on them too much: there will be only two such scenes.

In an interview with ComicBook Debate, Snyder explained that he only added “two pieces” to his vision for Justice League, including one he “really kind of hoped to shoot in post-production” before leaving the project. The second episode, according to the director, is “that scene with Jared,” in which Leto reprises his role as Joker from “Suicide Squad”. “The other four hours of the film are exactly what I shot right away,” he stressed.

Snyder also revealed that he once again struggled with Warner Bros. to work on his own version of the film.

“To be honest, I was in a fight with the studio; we had a lot to do to make it fun and all. I just had to do my own thing to get the material that no one influenced. I always try to shoot what I think is right, ” said the filmmaker.

Justice League will show how a new faith in humanity, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) enlists the support of a newly converted ally, Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), to fight back a serious foe. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman assemble a team of superheroes to face the newly awakened threat. But even with joint efforts, it will be difficult to save the planet.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiere on HBO Max is slated for March.