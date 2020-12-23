Zac Efron put up a house for sale in the United States

The 33-year-old actor decided to get rid of real estate in Los Angeles, which was another confirmation of his move to Australia. According to the local edition of 9Honey, Zac Efron bought the house seven years ago for $ 5.8 million, but now he is asking for two million more.

On the Down to Earth travel show set, Zack spoke about his desire to escape from Hollywood. In March, the actor flew to another continent to wait out the coronavirus pandemic and prepare to film the new film Gold. In the summer, he found his love there – model Vanessa Valladares, who worked as a waitress at that time.

The lovers do not advertise their relationship, and insiders do not have accurate information: at first, there were rumours that Zach and Vanessa got engaged. Then, information appeared that they decided to break up. At the beginning of the month, the stars were spotted in one gym, but they left the building separately.