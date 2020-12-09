YouTube Gaming in 2020: Minecraft conquered gaming YouTube, and gamers watched 100 billion hours of video
Google boasted of the success of its YouTube gaming section, for which 2020 was its most successful year.
YouTube Gaming in 2020
In total, players watched the video for 100 billion hours. The most popular game was Minecraft, themed videos of which collected 201 billion views, and the most watched video was 葉 式 特工 Yes Ranger: Minecraft Real POV.
Most played games in 2020:
Minecraft: 201 billion views
Roblox: 75 billion views
Garena Free Fire: 72 billion views
Grand Theft Auto V: 70 billion views
Fortnite: 67 billion views
Top 5 Most Broadcast Games in 2020:
Minecraft
Garena free fire
Fortnite
Grand theft auto v
PUBG Mobile
Most watched videos in 2020:
葉 式 特工 Yes Ranger: Minecraft Real POV
Super Hero Games: How To Loot | 230720 Angry animal
Winston Games: Parking Frenzy 2.0 3D Game # 1 – Car City Driving Android iOS Gameplay
The Secret Life of My Hamster: Hamster Minecraft Maze
CrazyDek: Family vs Family – Who is the Strongest Monsters – Monster School
Google also named 2020 the best year for gaming bloggers on YouTube. More than 80,000 authors have reached 100,000 subscribers and 1,000 channels have reached 5 million subscribers. A total of 40 million active game channels are registered on YouTube.
Top Game Writers 2020:
FGTeeV (USA)
Jelly (Netherlands)
Flamingo (USA)
Robin Hood Gamer (Brazil)
ItsFunnneh (Canada)
LazarBeam (Australia)
Slogo (UK)
Mikecrack (Spain)
Arab Games Network
Vegetta777 (Spain)
Jacksepticeye and CouRage noted separately, which raised $ 660,000 and $ 500,000, respectively, in 12-hour charity streams. The funds went to help patients with COVID-19 and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On top of that, MatPat (The Game Theory) and Stephanie Patrick raised $ 3 million for St. Jude Research Hospital, including through Markiplier, The Game Grumps, Mr. Beast and other bloggers.