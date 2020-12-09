YouTube Gaming in 2020: Minecraft conquered gaming YouTube, and gamers watched 100 billion hours of video

Google boasted of the success of its YouTube gaming section, for which 2020 was its most successful year.

YouTube Gaming in 2020

In total, players watched the video for 100 billion hours. The most popular game was Minecraft, themed videos of which collected 201 billion views, and the most watched video was 葉 式 特工 Yes Ranger: Minecraft Real POV.

Most played games in 2020:

Minecraft: 201 billion views

Roblox: 75 billion views

Garena Free Fire: 72 billion views

Grand Theft Auto V: 70 billion views

Fortnite: 67 billion views

Top 5 Most Broadcast Games in 2020:

Minecraft

Garena free fire

Fortnite

Grand theft auto v

PUBG Mobile

Most watched videos in 2020:

葉 式 特工 Yes Ranger: Minecraft Real POV

Super Hero Games: How To Loot | 230720 Angry animal

Winston Games: Parking Frenzy 2.0 3D Game # 1 – Car City Driving Android iOS Gameplay

The Secret Life of My Hamster: Hamster Minecraft Maze

CrazyDek: Family vs Family – Who is the Strongest Monsters – Monster School

Google also named 2020 the best year for gaming bloggers on YouTube. More than 80,000 authors have reached 100,000 subscribers and 1,000 channels have reached 5 million subscribers. A total of 40 million active game channels are registered on YouTube.

Top Game Writers 2020:

FGTeeV (USA)

Jelly (Netherlands)

Flamingo (USA)

Robin Hood Gamer (Brazil)

ItsFunnneh (Canada)

LazarBeam (Australia)

Slogo (UK)

Mikecrack (Spain)

Arab Games Network

Vegetta777 (Spain)

Jacksepticeye and CouRage noted separately, which raised $ 660,000 and $ 500,000, respectively, in 12-hour charity streams. The funds went to help patients with COVID-19 and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On top of that, MatPat (The Game Theory) and Stephanie Patrick raised $ 3 million for St. Jude Research Hospital, including through Markiplier, The Game Grumps, Mr. Beast and other bloggers.