YouTube extends Trump account freeze

The video hosting service YouTube extended the freezing of the account of former US President Donald Trump for an indefinite period, according to the newspaper Politico.

For the first time, Trump’s account was frozen for a week on January 13. Then the video hosting company said that a recent video on the Trump channel “incited violence” and was removed. After that, the service extended the freeze for another week.

“Due to concerns about the continuing possibility of violence, the channel of Donald Trump will remain frozen, ” the newspaper quotes a statement from YouTube.

Temporarily freezing the YouTube account means that previously uploaded videos in his profile will be available, but he will not be able to publish new ones.

In addition to Trump, the video hosting company took action against his lawyer Rudy Giuliani. He was excluded from the program that allows you to earn money on the channel.

Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, and Twitter have previously blocked Trump’s accounts for different periods of time due to his statements about the riots in Washington on January 6. The reason was video and text appeals to the protesters who seized the Capitol building in Washington. Calling on them, on the one hand, to behave peacefully and go home, Trump called them patriots and claimed election fraud.