Young Man Holding a Roundel by Botticelli went under the hammer in New York for $92 million

The painting “A Young Man with a medallion” by the Florentine Renaissance master Sandro Botticelli was sold at auction in New York for $92 million. A broadcast of the auction on Thursday was conducted on the website of the trading house Sotheby’s.

The artist’s work, created in 1470-1480 and once belonged to several generations of a family of aristocrats from Wales (Great Britain), was estimated by experts at least $80 million. At the same time, it was assumed that the final price of the lot could exceed $100 million. The highest bid made over the phone was announced by an employee of the trading house responsible for working with clients from Russia and other CIS countries. The identity of the buyer was not disclosed. The new owner of the painting, including all fees and taxes, will be required to pay $92,184 million.

#AuctionUpdate: Sandro Botticelli’s masterpiece Young Man Holding a Roundel, one of the most significant portraits of any period ever to appear at auction, and a defining work of the Florentine Renaissance achieves $92.2 million — a new auction record for the artist pic.twitter.com/lqsdOC1gtX — Sotheby’s (@Sothebys) January 28, 2021

The previous owner of the canvas purchased it for more than $1 million in 1982. Over the past 50 years, the painting has been exhibited in major art collections, including the National Gallery in London and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

A total of 46 lots took part in the auction, including works by the Florentine sculptor Luca Della Robbia, the Flemish painter Antonis Van Dyck, the Dutch artist Rachel Ruysch and the French landscape painter Hubert Robert. Sotheby’s total auction revenue was just over $114.5 million.