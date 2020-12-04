YORK is the codename of the flagship Honor V40

Chinese insider Digital Chat Station has shared new details about the flagship smartphone Honor V40 on the Weibo social network.

According to the leak, the Honor V40 will be the brand’s first smartphone after splitting from Huawei. The unit came with model number YOK-AN10 and is codenamed YORK. By the way, an insider confirmed that it is not worth waiting for the Kirin chip in the device. The device will definitely work on the MediaTek processor. According to previous leaks, we are talking about SoC MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, although there is also a possibility that the smartphone will be equipped with a new 6nm MT6893 processor. It should be released soon.

We will remind, according to rumors, Honor V40 will not be released alone. It will be shown alongside the Honor V40 Pro and Honor V40 Pro +. The devices are credited with 90Hz OLED displays, a 50MP main camera, and fast wired and wireless charging. All three new items are planned to be presented in early 2021.