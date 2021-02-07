Yellen: it is too early to talk about measures in connection with the volatility in the stock market

The Finance Minister said that the Securities and Exchange Commission is working on a report that will present the facts on the events of recent weeks.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that it was too early to say whether new policies or regulatory measures were needed after recent market volatility.

“We need to understand exactly what happened, and the Securities and Exchange Commission is doing a lot of work to compile a report that will present us with the facts. When we have them, we will see if there are problems that need to be addressed with new policies or regulatory measures, “Yellen said, speaking on CNN.

Over the past two weeks, massive purchases by amateur traders have led to large changes in the value of shares of companies such as computer game seller GameStop, against which hedge funds have been betting. Some saw it as a confrontation between Wall Street and small traders.

On Thursday, Yellen held a meeting with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to discuss the situation in the retail securities trade and the feasibility of taking measures by the US government in this area.