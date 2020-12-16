Free News

Yannis Adetokounbo signs biggest contract in NBA history

BY Sam Smith 39 Views
Follow us Google News button
Yannis Adetokounbo signs biggest contract in NBA history

The leader of the Milwaukee Bucks, forward Yiannis Adetokunbo has signed a new, super-maximum contract with the team from Wisconsin.

The agreement is designed for 5 years, during which the basketball player will earn $ 228.3 million, columnist Shams Charania reports on his Twitter page. Note that the contract with a salary of $ 228.3 million over 5 years is the largest in the history of the NBA.

The basketball player also confirmed the information about the new contract by posting a corresponding post on his page on the social network.

Recall that the Greek basketball player is a two-time NBA MVP. He has been in the league since 2013 and spent his entire career here with the Bucks. In the 2019/2020 season, Milwaukee was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, losing a streak to the Miami Heat (1-4).

or as guest:
Comments: 0