Yannis Adetokounbo signs biggest contract in NBA history

The leader of the Milwaukee Bucks, forward Yiannis Adetokunbo has signed a new, super-maximum contract with the team from Wisconsin.

The agreement is designed for 5 years, during which the basketball player will earn $ 228.3 million, columnist Shams Charania reports on his Twitter page. Note that the contract with a salary of $ 228.3 million over 5 years is the largest in the history of the NBA.

The basketball player also confirmed the information about the new contract by posting a corresponding post on his page on the social network.

Recall that the Greek basketball player is a two-time NBA MVP. He has been in the league since 2013 and spent his entire career here with the Bucks. In the 2019/2020 season, Milwaukee was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, losing a streak to the Miami Heat (1-4).