Xiaomi’s new foldable smartphone appears on live photos from MIUI 12

On the vastness of the social network Weibo published “live” photos of the new folding smartphone Xiaomi.

The device was photographed by a user in the Chinese subway. As you can see from the pictures, the device is different from the concept that Xiaomi showed earlier. The gadget is made in a book form factor. The novelty has a bend in the center, a special protective case, and a pre-installed proprietary shell MIUI 12. Unfortunately, there are no specifications and model names yet.

We will remind, according to the latest rumors, Xiaomi is going to present three foldable devices this year. The new items will have different form factors and are likely to receive a top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood.