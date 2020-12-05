Xiaomi with software update fixes problem with ANC in Mi Air 2 Pro TWS

Xiaomi has released a new software update for its flagship Mi Air 2 Pro TWS headphones.

So, the developers have fixed the work of the active noise canceling system. As noted by the owners, the headphones sometimes did not turn on ANC after switching the track. Also, the firmware has improved the sound and fixed problems with one earphone’s operation as a headset.

Users of Xiaomi Mi Air 2 Pro TWS have already started receiving the firmware. You can check for an update in the proprietary application on your smartphone.