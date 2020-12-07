Xiaomi will unveil the Mi QLED TV 4K smart TV on December 16

Xiaomi has announced the announcement of its next smart TV.

Judging by the official teaser, the new product will be called Mi QLED TV 4K. The device will be presented in India at an event on December 16.

As the name implies, the TV will receive a 4K panel with Quantum Dot Screen technology. Also, it will support Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, and HDR10 +. Also, the device will be equipped with ports HDMI 2.1, eARC, ALLM, and AV1. Out of the box, the TV will run on the proprietary PatchWall OS system.

Mi Fans, an all new TV experience awaits. #MiQLEDTV4K #QuantumLeapsAhead December 16th,12 Noon

Stay Tuned. pic.twitter.com/RUtB0PGUaj — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) December 7, 2020

Unfortunately, there are no other details about the Mi QLED TV 4K yet, but if rumors are believed, it could be a copy of the 55-inch Mi TV 5 Pro. It was announced in China a month ago.