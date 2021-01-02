Xiaomi will unveil Redmi 9T on January 8 – improved Poco M3 with Redmi 9 Power design

Soon, the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi should present its new smartphone – Redmi 9T.

The presentation of new items is expected in a week – January 8. True, it seems that this will not be a completely new model, but a mixture of the recently presented Redmi 9 Power (aka Redmi Note 9 4G in the global market) and Poco M3.

The network even “leaked” a video of the device’s unboxing, in which it is compared with the Poco M3. By design, they are almost twins: a drop-cut for the front camera, a rectangular block of the main camera, and a small “chin” at the bottom of the screen.

Only the Poco M3 has a triple camera, while the Redmi 9T has four modules. He is credited with sensors with a resolution of 48, 8, 2, and 2 MP.

If the Redmi 9T does turn out to be a renamed model, it will get a 6.53-inch FullHD + display, a Snapdragon 662 processor, and a 6,000mAh battery.

In any case, we will find out more details during the official presentation.