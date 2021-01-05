Xiaomi will repair Mi A3 smartphones broken after updating to Android 11 for free

At the end of December, Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphones started receiving the update to Android 11, but it only caused serious problems with the devices.

Recall that after that, numerous complaints from users were poured: having updated, their smartphones stopped working. As a result, Xiaomi even had to stop deploying the firmware and issue a statement urging Mi A3 owners not to install the update.

Now Xiaomi has once again apologized for this problem and said that affected users will be able to repair their smartphones for free, even if they are not covered by the warranty.

True, it seems that this proposal is only valid for China.

As a reminder, the Mi A series is constantly having problems with updates. For example, for Mi A2 Lite, the firmware was released three times with Android 10, Mi A1 also had problems with Android Pie.