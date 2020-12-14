Xiaomi will release eBook Reader Pro tomorrow

Xiaomi announced the eBook Reader a year ago and is now preparing an improved version of it.

The company posted a poster on the social network Weibo, according to which the device will debut on December 15. That is tomorrow. I will call the novelty eBook Reader Pro. The gadget, judging by the image, will be selling for a promotional price of 1,099 yuan. That’s about $ 167.

Xiaomi eBook Reader Pro will receive a black plastic case, one-touch button, and an E-ink display with reduced frames. Unfortunately, the diagonal of the panel has not yet been disclosed, as well as other specifications. In any case, we will find out all the details tomorrow after the announcement.