Xiaomi will present several devices on February 8

Xiaomi will hold a global presentation of Mi 11 on February 8. As it turned out, in addition to the smartphone, several more devices should be expected at the event.

According to insider Ishan Agarvel, the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 75-inch smart TV will also be shown on Monday. The novelty will be the global version of the Mi TV 5 Pro, which was announced in China a year ago. That is, the device will receive a QLED panel with HDR10 + support and 4K resolution. In addition, the TV will be equipped with a 12-nanometer Amlogic T972 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of ROM, Dolby Audio stereo speakers and DTS HD Sound technology. The novelty will cost 1200-1300 euros in Europe.

Xiaomi will be launching these products in Europe on Feb 8! – Mi 11 (Look at the official renders below, Blue & Grey with 5G Badge, 8+128/256GB) – Mi Q1 75" QLED TV (€1200-1300) – Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG F1 (€700-800) Pls Link/Credit: https://t.co/Usz3jrfedo pic.twitter.com/wol6YRKEoN — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 5, 2021

The next device will be the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 electric scooter, but not the usual one, but in the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition. It will receive a weight of 14.2 kg, as well as a 12,400 mAh battery with a range of up to 45 km. The scooter will be able to reach speeds of up to 25 km / h. They will ask for it in Europe 700-800 euros.