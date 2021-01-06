Xiaomi wanted to ditch the included charger 5 years before Apple

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun commented on social media on the decision to abandon the charger in the kit of the new flagship Xiaomi Mi 11.

Recall that Apple was the first to refuse the power adapter with the release of the iPhone 12. Then many competitors, including Xiaomi, ridiculed it for this step. But already at the end of December, the Xiaomi Mi 11 debuted, which also lost its charge.

After that, a flurry of criticism fell on Xiaomi for unsuccessful copying of Apple’s ideas. These accusations were commented on by Lei Jun, who said that he thought about excluding the adapter from the package in 2015. He then conducted a large survey among users to find out how they would react to such an innovation.

Indeed, such a survey was conducted. Perhaps the idea came before Xiaomi, and not Apple, but still, the Chinese company decided to bring it to life only now, after the release of the iPhone 12.

Recall that Xiaomi, unlike Cupertino, offers users two configuration options – with or without a charger. And the last option was chosen by only 6% of buyers.