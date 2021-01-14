Xiaomi unveils ZMI PurPods: TWS headphones with a design similar to AirPods Pro

Xiaomi introduced today in China under the ZMI brand new TWS headphones that look very similar to AirPods Pro.

The headphones were named ZMI PurPods. They are a simplified version of PurPods Pro, which debuted last fall. The new model has lost the active noise cancellation system. The rest of the specifications are the same. The headphones have Bluetooth 5.2, IPX4 protection, XiaoAI voice assistant, autonomy up to 32 hours with a case (up to 10 hours without it) and a low latency sound mode for games. The ZMI PurPods also boast the EQsmart function, which automatically adjusts the sound volume based on ambient noise. Charges your device via USB-C port or using Qi wireless technology.

ZMI PurPods will start selling in China on January 15 for $30.