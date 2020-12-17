Xiaomi unveils Huizuo Smart Light Panel Wall Lamp

Xiaomi has launched a fundraising campaign for a new interesting product – Huizuo Smart Light Panel Wall Lamp on the Youpin proprietary crowdfunding platform.

This is a light panel that can change color depending on the surrounding sounds. The device supports 16 million colors and voice control.

The gadget is hung on the wall. It can be combined with other such panels to create different shapes. Naturally, Huizuo Smart Light Panel Wall Lamp connects to Xiaomi smart home system.

The device is already on sale on Xiaomi Youpin. For one panel they ask for $15, and for a set of 12 pieces – $177.