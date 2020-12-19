Xiaomi told when MIUI 12.5 will be released

Xiaomi announced a few weeks ago that it is preparing to launch the MIUI 12.5 update. Now it became known when the firmware will be released.

According to the head of the company’s software division Jin Fan, MIUI 12.5 will be released later this month. Most likely, it will be announced together with the flagship Xiaomi Mi 11. Naturally, these dates concern smartphones in China. On the global market, the new shell will appear only at the beginning of 2021.

If we talk about the changes in MIUI 12.5, then according to rumors, the shell should add improved animation, an updated interface for adjusting the volume and power menu, Desktop Mode, the ability to convert images to PDF, an updated camera application, and much more.

There is no list of supported devices yet. Most likely, all smartphones that have updated to MIUI 12 will receive MIUI 12.5. By the way, for some models, the firmware will be released with Android 11 onboard.