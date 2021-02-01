Xiaomi sub-brand will release several more smartphones with 108 MP camera this year

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, the first smartphone of the sub-brand with a 108MP camera. As it turned out, in addition to it, a sensor with such a resolution will soon receive several more devices from the company.

This was hinted at by the CEO of Redmi Liu Weibing on his Weibo page. Unfortunately, it is still difficult to say which Redmi models it will be. We can only assume that mid-budget devices will be equipped with a Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, and more expensive devices will receive Samsung ISOCELL HM3, which is installed in the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Recall that the Xiaomi sub-brand is now preparing for the presentation of the Redmi K40 line of smartphones. New items should be shown this month. The devices are credited with AMOLED displays with an increased refresh rate, multiple cameras and different chips. The base model will receive a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, and the top model will receive a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. New items, like Xiaomi Mi 11, will be delivered in two versions: with and without a power supply.