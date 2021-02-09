Xiaomi started teasing the release of Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro

While the Chinese division of Xiaomi is preparing for the announcement of the flagships Redmi K40, the head of the Indian office began teasing the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro smartphones.

Manu Kumar Jain posted a short video on Twitter announcing the # SM10THChallenge. At the end of the video, the date was announced – February 10. Most likely, it is on this day that the time and place of the presentation will be notified.

Got the moves to be as smooth as the smoothest @RedmiIndia smartphone yet? – ! Unlock it with Me! ⚡️ Upload your dance move with #SM10THChallenge. 10 fans to win BIG! I ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/BTgGe8cbDw — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 9, 2021

Recall that the Redmi Note 10 lineup is credited with Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series chips. Also, the devices will receive IPS displays with an increased refresh rate, quad cameras with a 64 MP main sensor, 5000-6000 mAh batteries with fast charging, as well as a proprietary MIUI 12 shell based on Android 11. The series’s base model will be released on the market in gray, white, and green colors. How much smartphones will cost – there is no information yet.