Xiaomi revealed the cost of smart watches Mi Watch Lite in the global market

Xiaomi, a week after the announcement of the Mi Watch Lite smartwatch in the global market, revealed their cost.

So, the manufacturer opened a pre-order for the watch in Malaysia. They will go on sale tomorrow (December 17). For a novelty, they ask for $50. In comparison, their Chinese version of the Redmi Watch is only $5 cheaper. In other regions, Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite should appear soon.

As a reminder, the watch received a plastic case with 5 ATM protection, a 1.4-inch square TFT display with a resolution of 320 × 320p, more than 120 dials, 11 sports modes, as well as a heart rate monitor and sleep tracking function. A 230 mAh battery powers mi Watch Lite. It should be enough for 9 days of battery life. There is no NFC module in the gadget.