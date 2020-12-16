Free News

Xiaomi revealed the cost of smart watches Mi Watch Lite in the global market

BY John Kessler 33 Views
Follow us Google News button
Xiaomi revealed the cost of smart watches Mi Watch Lite in the global market

Xiaomi, a week after the announcement of the Mi Watch Lite smartwatch in the global market, revealed their cost.

So, the manufacturer opened a pre-order for the watch in Malaysia. They will go on sale tomorrow (December 17). For a novelty, they ask for $50. In comparison, their Chinese version of the Redmi Watch is only $5 cheaper. In other regions, Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite should appear soon.

As a reminder, the watch received a plastic case with 5 ATM protection, a 1.4-inch square TFT display with a resolution of 320 × 320p, more than 120 dials, 11 sports modes, as well as a heart rate monitor and sleep tracking function. A 230 mAh battery powers mi Watch Lite. It should be enough for 9 days of battery life. There is no NFC module in the gadget.

or as guest:
Comments: 0