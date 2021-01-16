Free News

Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 beta for 28 smartphone models

BY John Kessler 50 Views
At the end of last year, Xiaomi introduced a new version of its proprietary MIUI 12.5 shell and promised to release the first public beta in mid-January. No sooner said than done.

The first test assembly was received not by several models, but immediately by 28 Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones:

  • Mi 11
  • Mi 10
  • Mi 10 Pro
  • Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition
  • Mi 10 Youth Edition
  • Mi 9
  • Mi 9 Pro
  • Mi 9 Transparent Premium Edition
  • Mi 9Se
  • Mi CC9 Pro
  • Mi CC9
  • Mi CC9e
  • Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition
  • Redmi 10X
  • Redmi 10X Pro
  • Redmi K30
  • Redmi K30 5G
  • Redmi K30i 5G
  • Redmi K30 Pro
  • Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition
  • Redmi K30 Extreme Commemorative Edition
  • Redmi K20
  • Redmi K20 Pro
  • Redmi note 9
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • Redmi note 8
  • Redmi note 7
  • Redmi Note 7 Pro

Stable builds are promised by mid-April. However, so far we are talking only about the Chinese market. When MIUI 12.5 will get out of it is still unknown.

