Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 beta for 28 smartphone models
At the end of last year, Xiaomi introduced a new version of its proprietary MIUI 12.5 shell and promised to release the first public beta in mid-January. No sooner said than done.
The first test assembly was received not by several models, but immediately by 28 Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones:
- Mi 11
- Mi 10
- Mi 10 Pro
- Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition
- Mi 10 Youth Edition
- Mi 9
- Mi 9 Pro
- Mi 9 Transparent Premium Edition
- Mi 9Se
- Mi CC9 Pro
- Mi CC9
- Mi CC9e
- Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition
- Redmi 10X
- Redmi 10X Pro
- Redmi K30
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K30i 5G
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition
- Redmi K30 Extreme Commemorative Edition
- Redmi K20
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Redmi note 9
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi note 8
- Redmi note 7
- Redmi Note 7 Pro
Stable builds are promised by mid-April. However, so far we are talking only about the Chinese market. When MIUI 12.5 will get out of it is still unknown.