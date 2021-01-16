Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 beta for 28 smartphone models

At the end of last year, Xiaomi introduced a new version of its proprietary MIUI 12.5 shell and promised to release the first public beta in mid-January. No sooner said than done.

The first test assembly was received not by several models, but immediately by 28 Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones:

Mi 11

Mi 10

Mi 10 Pro

Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition

Mi 10 Youth Edition

Mi 9

Mi 9 Pro

Mi 9 Transparent Premium Edition

Mi 9Se

Mi CC9 Pro

Mi CC9

Mi CC9e

Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition

Redmi 10X

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition

Redmi K30 Extreme Commemorative Edition

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi note 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi note 8

Redmi note 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Stable builds are promised by mid-April. However, so far we are talking only about the Chinese market. When MIUI 12.5 will get out of it is still unknown.