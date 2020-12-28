Xiaomi released Mi Portable Mouse 2

While everyone is waiting for the presentation of the flagship smartphone Xiaomi Mi 11, the Chinese manufacturer has released a new wireless mouse – Mi Portable Mouse 2.

As the name suggests, this is an updated version of the regular Mi Portable Mouse, which was shown back in 2016. The novelty is made of aluminum and plastic. It received an LED charging indicator, several buttons with low noise, and a Dual Connection function, which allows you to simultaneously connect to two devices via a 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth 4.2 receiver. The mouse supports 4 levels of sensitivity (up to 4000DPI).

Powered by Xiaomi Mi Portable Mouse 2 from AA AA battery. According to the manufacturer, with daily use, the autonomy will last up to 1 year.

The novelty will start selling in China on December 30 with a price tag of $12.