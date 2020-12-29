Xiaomi presented Mi Router AX6000: a router with support for Wi-Fi 6E

Xiaomi yesterday presented not only the Mi 11 smartphone and MIUI 12.5 shell but also its new top-end router.

The novelty was named Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000. The gadget has become an improved version of Xiaomi Mi Router AX3600, which was shown at the beginning of this year along with a line of Mi 10 smartphones. The device received the same appearance with seven antennas and support for the Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) standard with a third dedicated 6 GHz band and speed wireless connection of 6000 megabytes per second. By the way, this is the highest figure in the current line of Xiaomi routers.

The novelty is powered by a Qualcomm IPQ5018 processor paired with 512 MB of RAM. The gadget supports simultaneous connection of up to 248 devices. In addition, he received 4K QAM, MU-MIMO, OFDMA technologies, and a WAN/LAN network port with a bandwidth of up to 2.5 Gbps. Naturally, the router can be controlled from the application, as well as connected to the Xiaomi smart home system.

The Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 launches in China on January 9th. The device will ask for $92.