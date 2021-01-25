Xiaomi patented a smartphone with a front and back screen

Xiaomi has patented the idea of ​​a slider smartphone that has a flexible screen on both sides of the device.

The Chinese company Xiaomi has patented the design of an unusual smartphone: it has a flexible screen on the front and back.

Product information is published on the websites of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The flexible screen covers almost the entire front panel, the bottom edge, then folds over and runs over most of the rear panel. If the front panel with the screen is moved down a couple of centimeters, then the module with the front camera opens.

You can also move the module by tapping on the screen or command the action with your voice. Using part of the screen on the rear panel, you can, for example, take a selfie with the main camera.