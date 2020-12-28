Xiaomi opens registration for beta testing of MIUI 12.5 for 21 smartphone models

A few hours before presenting the flagship Mi 11 and MIUI 12.5, Xiaomi has opened registration for beta testing of the new shell.

So far, we are talking about early access to the system. Users of 21 smartphone models can participate in the testing: Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Pro 5G, Redmi K30i 5G, Redmi K30S Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, Xiaomi Mi CC9e, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 10X 5G, Redmi 10X Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Devices such as Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Mi CC9, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 8, and Redmi Note 8 Pro did not make it into the first wave. For them, the test system will be released a little later.

Recall that MIUI 12.5 should add improved animation, an updated interface for adjusting the volume and power menu, Desktop Mode, the ability to convert images to PDF, an updated camera application, and much more.