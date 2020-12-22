Xiaomi on January 5 will present Mi 10i: the cheapest smartphone with a 108 megapixel camera

The Indian division of Xiaomi has published the date of the announcement of the next smartphone from the Xiaomi Mi 10 line.

The model will be called Xiaomi Mi 10i. The device will be presented in India on January 5, after the Chinese presentation of Xiaomi Mi 11. Judging by the teaser, the novelty will be equipped with a 108-megapixel main camera. The leaks will be a renamed version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G smartphone that debuted in China a month ago.

A perfect start to the new year. #ThePerfect10 Guess what's coming and 1⃣0⃣ lucky winners stand a chance to win #Mi goodies perfect for all you enthusiasts. A hint is in the video. Leave your responses with #ThePerfect10. 05.01.21

Stay Tuned. Spread The Word. pic.twitter.com/PnD4xmZWt7 — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) December 22, 2020

The device will receive a design like the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, 6.67-inch IPS-display with Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 750G processor, up to 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of ROM, a 4820 mAh battery, and a quad-camera with the main sensor Samsung Isocell HM2.