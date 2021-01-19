Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite started receiving stable version of Android 11 OS in the global market

Xiaomi continues to update its devices to the current version of Android 11. This time the Mi Note 10 Lite smartphone received the new firmware.

According to GSMArena, the system came out with build number MIUI 12.1.1.0.RFNMIXM and weighs 2.3 GB. It is still based on the MIUI 12 shell. There are no major changes in the update. Basically, the company’s developers have worked on fixing bugs and optimizing the software. In addition, an up-to-date security patch was installed on the system.

When to expect

The OTA update has already started rolling out to devices around the world. If you don’t have the firmware yet, you can download it from the link and install it manually.