Xiaomi Mi Band 5 learned to monitor sleep around the clock

Xiaomi has released an update for its latest fitness tracker Mi Band 5 (Mi Smart Band 5 in the global market).

The latest firmware is v1.0.2.46 and brings several useful innovations. First of all, it is the ability to monitor sleep around the clock. True, users note that now the tracker takes any rest in a supine position for sleep.

Support for four new languages ​​have been added: Indonesian, Greek, Vietnamese, and Hebrew.

The update began to be distributed among owners of wearable devices in China, but firmware with new functions is expected outside the Middle Kingdom soon.

You can check for an update in the proprietary Mi Fit application. True, it also needs to be updated beforehand – to version v4.8.0.