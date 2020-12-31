Xiaomi Mi A3 started receiving Android 11, but it’s better not to update

On New Year’s Eve, Xiaomi has released a stable Android 11 update without a beta program for the budget employee Xiaomi Mi A3. But this time it was not without problems.

It looks like the rollout of the update has just begun, as it is not available to all users. The firmware weighs in at 1.4 GB and brings several important improvements. The list of changes includes:

Improved notification shadow

Conversation bubbles

Better permission management

Enhanced DND Mode

As usual, with a phased update, it may take some time before all users receive the firmware. But even if you received an update, it is better not to install it.

The fact is that users who have upgraded to Android 11 report problems: their smartphones are “scorched” and do not stop working. What is the problem is still unknown, but Xiaomi itself has published the following update on social networks:

“If you received the Android 11 update, ignore it for a while (don’t update). Some people reported that after the Android 11 update, the device is locked and won’t start, so wait for the fix.”

It is not yet known when the fix will be released.

By the way, this is not the first time the Mi A3 has had problems updating. An earlier update broke the functionality of the two SIM cards in the phone, after which Xiaomi released a bug fix.