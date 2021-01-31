Xiaomi Mi A3 received another Android 11 update

To say that the budget employee Xiaomi Mi A3 is unlucky with updates is to say nothing. It has survived four attempts to update to Android 10 and at least three builds of Android 11, and now Xiaomi has released another update for the smartphone.

The firmware number is V12.0.4.0.RFQMIXM (global version) and its size is 329 MB.

In addition to new Android security patches that will replace the December 2020 patches, the update adds a screen recording feature that was previously disabled for some reason. Additionally, YouTube Music is now an Android system app and is included in the standard download.

We hope the update goes smoothly this time. Recall that at the end of December, an update to Android 11 broke the Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphones: they stopped working and turned into “bricks”. The company had to stop the deployment, after which Xiaomi said it would repair the affected gadgets for free.