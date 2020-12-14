Xiaomi Mi 11 will be presented on December 29

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun announced earlier this month that the Mi 11 would be the first phone in the world to be powered by the new flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. Verified sources gizmochina.com have now reported that Xiaomi has set December 29 as the date when it plans to unveil the Mi 11. It is not clear yet whether this will be a global launch event or only for China.

Earlier it was reported that the phone would also go on sale this month. With only two days left until the end of the month, if the December 29 launch date turns out to be correct, then it’s safe to assume the phone will go on sale on the same day it was announced.

Leaked renders show that the flagship will have a curved display with a hole in the screen’s upper left corner. The rear design has been redesigned from its predecessor. There are also fewer sensors – only three, while the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G has four cameras. The leak revealed that the main camera is a 108MP sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera.