Xiaomi Mi 11 will also lose the included charging unit

Remember we recently wrote that Samsung, following Apple, will abandon the power supply in its next flagship? So now there is information that another major manufacturer will join this list.

The CEO of Xiaomi Lei Jun published on the social network Weibo an image with the box of the flagship Xiaomi Mi 11. It will be as thin as that of the iPhone 12. Therefore, the power supply unit will definitely not be included. But don’t panic just yet. According to Ice Universe insider, Xiaomi is not Apple, and the approach to customers in this matter will be different. Perhaps the manufacturer plans to offer a basic power supply at will and a powerful one for a fee. Whether this is so or not, we will find out already at the presentation on December 28.

Yes, Xiaomi cancelled the charger in the box. But Xiaomi and Apple treat consumers in completely different ways. I will keep it secret first, and wait for the Xiaomi conference to let the CEO tell us. pic.twitter.com/zQfrZcqsVu — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 26, 2020

Recall that Xiaomi Mi 11 will be the first smartphone on the market to be equipped with the fresh flagship chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The novelty will also receive a 120 Hz Super AMOLED display with tempered Gorilla Glass Victus and HDR10+ support, a camera with several modules, and the main sensor of 108 megapixels, 5000mAh battery with ultra-fast charging, and Harman / Kardon stereo speakers. The device will cost $735 in China.