Xiaomi Mi 11 was spotted on quality press renders in four colors

High-quality renders of the flagship smartphone Xiaomi Mi 11 appeared on the Internet.

Images were shared by Twitter account TechDroider. The device will hit the market in four colors: black, purple, white, and blue. Each will appear to have a matte finish. You can still see a triple main camera with an unusual design and control buttons on the right side of the device in the images.

Recall that Xiaomi Mi 11 will be presented in China next week – December 28. The device will be the first smartphone on the market to be equipped with the fresh flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. The new product is also credited with a 5000 mAh battery with 55-watt charging, a 120 Hz OLED display, and the main camera with a 108-megapixel main module. Xiaomi Mi 11 in China will cost from $735.