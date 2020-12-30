Xiaomi Mi 11 received the Multi Link 5.0 function: it allows you to seamlessly switch between Wi-Fi and mobile Internet

Yesterday we said that using the sub-screen scanner in Xiaomi Mi 11, you can measure the pulse, and today information about another useful function of the new product appeared on the network.

We are talking about support for Multi Link 5.0 technology. According to Zhang Guoquan, Director of Xiaomi Smartphone Software Department, it allows the smartphone to seamlessly switch between Wi-Fi and mobile network. The device itself chooses a faster and better connection.

Multi Link 5.0 can be useful in online games or, for example, during video calls. The switching process happens instantly and, according to the company, users will not notice it. By the way, there is a similar function in devices from other manufacturers, including the iPhone, but it does not always work seamlessly.

As a reminder, Xiaomi has released a new 55W fast charger. Optionally, such a power supply will be bundled with the flagship Mi 11.