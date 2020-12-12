Xiaomi Mi 11 real photos confirmed the appearance of the flagship

Live photos of the flagship smartphone Xiaomi Mi 11 have appeared on the Internet.

The popular Ice Universe insider confirmed the credibility of the images. The device will receive a square camera block with three sensors and an LED flash. Also, the novelty will have a sky blue color of the case. By the way, a smartphone with this appearance has previously appeared on concept renders by designer Ben Geskin.

I can be 100% sure that this is the real Xiaomi 11 pic.twitter.com/iKHQh8Gso8 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 12, 2020

Recall that the Xiaomi Mi 11 will have a 108-megapixel main sensor. It should be complemented by a 30x telephoto lens and a wide-angle sensor that can be used for macro photography. The smartphone is also credited with the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 12 GB of RAM, an OLED display with FHD + resolution, and a frequency of 120 Hz, as well as a 5000 mAh battery with fast 55-watt charging.