Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro on render: different design of the main camera and two colors

At the end of December, Xiaomi introduced the flagship Mi 11 (pictured). And now everyone is waiting for the older version of Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, which was never shown at the presentation. A render appeared on the Chinese social network Weibo, which, according to the author, depicts the Mi 11 Pro.

The image shows only the rear panel of the smartphone, there is no way to see the frontal possibility. Also, the gadget flaunts in two colors – blue and white.

But the main camera is completely different from that of the Xiaomi Mi 11. It is made in a rectangular block with four modules. The inscriptions indicate 120x zoom. Most likely, the fourth sensor is the periscope camera, which the regular Mi 11 does not have.

Recall that Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is also credited with a display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a screen with curved edges, and a Snapdragon 888 processor. When the flagship will be presented is still unknown.